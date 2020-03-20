Market Overview

5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 20, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE:HL) shares moved upwards by 13.22% to $1.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock surged 10.06% to $7.88.

Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock rose 9.99% to $4.46.

Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) stock increased by 5.79% to $17. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.

United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) shares increased by 4.83% to $5.53. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jan 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.

 

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

