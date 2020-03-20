5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE:HL) shares moved upwards by 13.22% to $1.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock surged 10.06% to $7.88.

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock rose 9.99% to $4.46.

• Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) stock increased by 5.79% to $17. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.

• United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) shares increased by 4.83% to $5.53. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jan 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.