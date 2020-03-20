12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) stock rose 22.22% to $1.98 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) stock moved upwards by 21.65% to $0.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock moved upwards by 12.24% to $0.55.

• Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) shares increased by 12.22% to $0.19. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock rose 11.96% to $0.56. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares moved upwards by 10.30% to $0.44.

• Enterprise Prods Partners, Inc. (NYSE:EPD) stock increased by 9.93% to $16. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.

• Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE:HAL) stock rose 9.38% to $5.25. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $20.10. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $53.

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares increased by 7.41% to $0.29. The most recent rating by UBS, on Jan 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

Losers

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock plummeted 4.58% to $1.77 during Friday's pre-market session.

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares fell 4.29% to $5.80. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.