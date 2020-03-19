Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Mar. 19, 2020: GE, PCG, HRC, UTI, ECL
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday
- General Electric (GE) - Shares were down 2% with the broader stock market. S&P 500 Futures were down 1.9%. The company issued a press release Thursday morning to disclose its healthcare unit will add manufacturing lines to its ventilator production and also increase the number of shifts so production can happen around the clock.
- PG&E (PCG) - The stock has been down more than 60% over the last month as the broader stock market has fallen sharply. Some may view utilities companies as a part of the economy which will not be impacted as heavily as others amid the coronavirus outbreak. Given that people will certainly need power as they are dealing with the stress of this event -- and moreover will be inside and potentially using more energy within their homes -- utilities may be an important space for investors to consider.
- Hillrom (HRC) - Shares continued higher Thursday morning, up about a percent. The stock was up about 5% on Wednesday. As the company is a provider of intensive care units (which include the all-important ventilator), shares have rallied about 12% over the last five trading sessions.
- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) - On Wednesday the company announced it will move to all online instruction as of next week and suspend all in-person classes. Shares have fallen about 44% over the last week or so of trade.
- Ecolab (ECL) - The company is a provider of cleaning and disinfecting solutions. Shares have fallen about 11% since the start of March.
