Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 8:01am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 13.27% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session.

DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) stock moved upwards by 12.08% to $0.77.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares surged 7.69% to $0.14.

Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares rose 7.24% to $40.71. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Outperform.

Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock moved upwards by 4.44% to $3.76.

 

Losers

SAP, Inc. (NYSE:SAP) shares fell 5% to $92.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $115.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock plummeted 4.08% to $11.98.

STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares decreased by 3.34% to $15.32. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Related Articles (PHUN + DCAR)

25 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga