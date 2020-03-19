8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 21.55% to $11 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares increased by 13.22% to $7.88.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock rose 10.68% to $3.73. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 5, is at Underweight, with a price target of $12.

• CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:CNHI) stock surged 5.39% to $5.87. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 3.99% to $1.30. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on Jan 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $2.

Losers

• ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock fell 5.29% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares declined 4.17% to $22.51. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $37.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) shares declined 4.15% to $97.61. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $183.