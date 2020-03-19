Market Overview

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 8:04am   Comments
Gainers

Transocean, Inc. (NYSE:RIG) stock rose 15.60% to $1.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.

Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE:TS) stock surged 11.63% to $10.85. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.

Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) shares increased by 9.76% to $0.48. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock moved upwards by 9.13% to $0.38. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE:HAL) shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $4.99. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.

Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $0.19. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

 

Losers

Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares decreased by 16.96% to $1.91 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Euronav, Inc. (NYSE:EURN) shares plummeted 3.96% to $8.49.

 

