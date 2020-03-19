5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Cellcom Israel, Inc. (NYSE:CEL) stock rose 10.70% to $2.38 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE:TEF) stock rose 10.21% to $5.18.

• Global Eagle Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) shares moved upwards by 6.10% to $0.16.

• Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock moved upwards by 6% to $21.20.

Losers

• CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) stock declined 10.77% to $14.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Buy.