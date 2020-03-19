Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Cellcom Israel, Inc. (NYSE:CEL) stock rose 10.70% to $2.38 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE:TEF) stock rose 10.21% to $5.18.

Global Eagle Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) shares moved upwards by 6.10% to $0.16.

Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock moved upwards by 6% to $21.20.

 

Losers

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) stock declined 10.77% to $14.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Related Articles (CEL + TEF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
38 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga