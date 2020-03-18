Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Mar. 18, 2020: GIS, TSLA, BYND, ARMK, APRN
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday
- General Mills (GIS) - Shares were down about 6% in pre-market trade following inline Q3 earnings and sales which missed the analyst consensus estimate. As the results were for the quarter ended Feb. 23, 2020, a portion of the quarter would have captured increased demand for consumer staples goods given the spreading coronavirus fear. The company said its outlook "incorporates increased orders from retail customers in North America and Europe...in response to increased consumer demand for food at home." The stock has rallied nearly 20% over the last four trading session.
- Tesla (TSLA) - The stock was down about 10% following a late-Tuesday report the county of Alameda, California said Tesla's factory cannot continue usual operation due to coronavirus measures. Shares of Tesla have been down more than 50% over the last month.
- Beyond Meat (BYND) - Shares continued lower with the broader markets Wednesday morning, down about 7%. The stock has fallen about 55% over the last month. A report on competitor Impossible Foods Tuesday suggested the company was in talks to arrange a new credit line amid coronavirus-related fears.
- Aramark (ARMK) - A provider of food and uniform services for the sports, leisure and education industries (among others), analysts at Stifel provided some positivity on this name Tuesday afternoon. With shares down about 65% over the last month, this has been one of the hardest-hit stocks amid coronavirus. Stifel noted, after talking with Aramark management, the company has more flexibility in its debt structure than initially feared. Stifel was "incrementally less concerned about the debt covenants in the near-term." Stifel maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
- Blue Apron (APRN) - The stock continued higher following a 70% rally on Tuesday. Shares were up another 30% in pre-market action Wednesday. A provider of direct-to-consumer delivery food and meal services, traders have viewed this name as a play on people being home, likely for an extended period of the spring.
