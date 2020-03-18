Market Overview

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Gainers

Blue Apron Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 20.46% to $7.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock rose 8.82% to $0.83.

 

Losers

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) stock fell 21.37% to $4.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jan 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $14.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares plummeted 14.65% to $9.67.

Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock decreased by 13.55% to $47.01. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $144.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock fell 11.34% to $11.26. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $37.

Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE:LVS) stock plummeted 10.92% to $36.38. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $63.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares plummeted 9.57% to $389.01. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $500.

Marriott Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) stock decreased by 8.92% to $68.53. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 9, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $113.

Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE:KSS) shares declined 8.13% to $15.60. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 5, is at Underweight, with a price target of $38.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares declined 7.09% to $8.12. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock decreased by 7.09% to $25.70. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Underperform.

 

