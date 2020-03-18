10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Losers
• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock declined 27.09% to $4.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares fell 13.04% to $2.40.
• Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) stock declined 10.46% to $5.05.
• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) shares plummeted 10.05% to $17. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 6, the current rating is at Neutral.
• BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE:BBL) shares fell 9.83% to $24.96.
• BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHP) shares declined 8.84% to $31.78. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.
• Mechel, Inc. (NYSE:MTL) stock plummeted 8% to $1.38.
• Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE:RIO) stock declined 7.84% to $38.51. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.
• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock fell 7.41% to $6. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.
• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares declined 6.54% to $7.15.
