11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 7.10% to $9.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) stock increased by 6.92% to $4.94. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jan 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 6.21% to $0.13.

• GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock increased by 5.97% to $2.13. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $2.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares rose 5.86% to $18.25. The most recent rating by Baird, on Jan 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 5.18% to $13.

• Nokia, Inc. (NYSE:NOK) shares surged 4.98% to $2.53. The most recent rating by Northland, on Mar 2, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.

• Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares rose 4.91% to $84.99. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Feb 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $202.

• Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares surged 4.83% to $43.20. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on Mar 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.

• DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DXC) stock increased by 4.24% to $11.30. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 11, is at Underweight, with a price target of $18.

Losers

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares plummeted 8.15% to $4.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session.