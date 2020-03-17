Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 17, 2020 8:56am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 7.10% to $9.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) stock increased by 6.92% to $4.94. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jan 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 6.21% to $0.13.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock increased by 5.97% to $2.13. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $2.

STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares rose 5.86% to $18.25. The most recent rating by Baird, on Jan 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 5.18% to $13.

Nokia, Inc. (NYSE:NOK) shares surged 4.98% to $2.53. The most recent rating by Northland, on Mar 2, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares rose 4.91% to $84.99. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Feb 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $202.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares surged 4.83% to $43.20. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on Mar 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.

DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DXC) stock increased by 4.24% to $11.30. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 11, is at Underweight, with a price target of $18.

 

Losers

Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares plummeted 8.15% to $4.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

 

Related Articles (INSG + MAXR)

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2020
82 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Mkt MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga