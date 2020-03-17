Market Overview

14 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 17, 2020 8:57am   Comments
Gainers

Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:KOS) stock rose 19.19% to $0.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) shares increased by 11.94% to $1.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares surged 10.41% to $1.22.

Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) shares increased by 7.02% to $0.61. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:AM) stock moved upwards by 6.56% to $3.25. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NBR) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $0.39. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

Apache, Inc. (NYSE:APA) stock increased by 6.42% to $5.80. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Equinor, Inc. (NYSE:EQNR) shares surged 6.20% to $9.77. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares increased by 5.05% to $0.31. The most recent rating by UBS, on Jan 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE:MRO) stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $4.19. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $7.

 

Losers

Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock plummeted 23.91% to $2.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares fell 12.49% to $0.36.

Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) stock decreased by 10.18% to $0.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

BP, Inc. (NYSE:BP) shares fell 3.19% to $18.23. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

