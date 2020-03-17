9 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• US Foods Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:USFD) shares rose 12.31% to $16.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.

• Unilever, Inc. (NYSE:UL) stock surged 5.41% to $47.54.

• Unilever, Inc. (NYSE:UN) stock increased by 4.12% to $44.60.

• Ambev, Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) shares surged 4.02% to $2.20.

• Procter & Gamble, Inc. (NYSE:PG) stock moved upwards by 3.76% to $112.33. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.

• Walmart, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $110.60. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $125.

• 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares surged 3.39% to $20.42. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Mar 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $33.

Losers

• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) stock decreased by 5.93% to $34.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Diageo, Inc. (NYSE:DEO) shares declined 3.93% to $109.85. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Buy.