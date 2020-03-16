Market Overview

10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 16, 2020 8:31am   Comments
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares fell 25% to $1.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.

Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PVG) shares declined 21.39% to $4.30. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

Wheaton Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:WPM) shares fell 20.36% to $19.20.

SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock declined 20.11% to $8.90. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.

ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares plummeted 19.90% to $7.69.

Rayonier Advanced, Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) stock declined 19.67% to $0.98.

McEwen Mining, Inc. (NYSE:MUX) stock declined 19.38% to $0.50. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

Eldorado Gold, Inc. (NYSE:EGO) stock plummeted 18.78% to $4.67. The most recent rating by CIBC, on Feb 25, is at Outperformer, with a price target of $13.

Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAAS) stock decreased by 18.64% to $11.22. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 2, the current rating is at Buy.

CRH, Inc. (NYSE:CRH) shares declined 17.88% to $22.60.

 

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

