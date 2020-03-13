11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock moved upwards by 32.57% to $12.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock rose 24.33% to $18.60. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $37.

• Party City Holdco, Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) stock rose 24.18% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jan 6, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares surged 23.55% to $17.47.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock increased by 22.05% to $37.25. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $102.

• Zagg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares moved upwards by 19.34% to $2.90.

• Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock increased by 16.66% to $18. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.

• Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) stock rose 14.18% to $6.04. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Jan 27, the current rating is at Buy.

• Six Flags Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SIX) shares moved upwards by 13.50% to $15.30. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.

• Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE:RACE) stock surged 13.09% to $147. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 11, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares decreased by 5.91% to $14.81 during Friday's pre-market session.