Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 13, 2020 8:32am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock moved upwards by 32.57% to $12.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock rose 24.33% to $18.60. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $37.

Party City Holdco, Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) stock rose 24.18% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jan 6, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares surged 23.55% to $17.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock increased by 22.05% to $37.25. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $102.

Zagg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares moved upwards by 19.34% to $2.90.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock increased by 16.66% to $18. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.

Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) stock rose 14.18% to $6.04. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Jan 27, the current rating is at Buy.

Six Flags Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SIX) shares moved upwards by 13.50% to $15.30. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.

Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE:RACE) stock surged 13.09% to $147. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 11, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares decreased by 5.91% to $14.81 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Related Articles (CCL + NCLH)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
136 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Carnival's Princess Cruises Reports Voluntary Pause Of Worldwide Ship Operations For 60 Days
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga