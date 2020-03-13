11 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) stock increased by 23.66% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) shares rose 23.23% to $6.10.

• Mechel, Inc. (NYSE:MTL) shares moved upwards by 19.18% to $1.74.

• Vale, Inc. (NYSE:VALE) stock rose 12.69% to $8.08. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares rose 12.39% to $9.48.

• BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE:BBL) stock increased by 12.17% to $27.37.

• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) stock rose 11.93% to $17.45. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 6, the current rating is at Neutral.

• BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHP) shares surged 11.22% to $34.41. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• Linde, Inc. (NYSE:LIN) stock surged 10.68% to $175. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Feb 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares surged 10.47% to $7.91. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.

Losers

• Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares fell 13.53% to $2.30 during Friday's pre-market session.