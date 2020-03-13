Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 13, 2020 8:38am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Oxford Lane Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares moved upwards by 21% to $6.05 during Friday's pre-market session.

ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock rose 15.84% to $12.10.

Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) shares surged 15.11% to $6.36. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

BBVA Argentina, Inc. (NYSE:BBAR) stock increased by 12.74% to $2.92.

UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE:UBS) shares rose 11.04% to $9.20.

Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) shares increased by 10.50% to $2.79.

BBVA, Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) shares increased by 10.42% to $3.71. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

Blackstone Group, Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares increased by 9.92% to $44. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $76.

KKR & Co, Inc. (NYSE:KKR) stock rose 9.59% to $24.11. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.

Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE:WFC) shares increased by 9.21% to $29.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 9, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $39.

 

Losers

China Rapid Finance, Inc. (NYSE:XRF) shares plummeted 11.22% to $0.60 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Related Articles (IBN + OXLC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
51 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga