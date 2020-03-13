11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Oxford Lane Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares moved upwards by 21% to $6.05 during Friday's pre-market session.

• ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock rose 15.84% to $12.10.

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) shares surged 15.11% to $6.36. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

• BBVA Argentina, Inc. (NYSE:BBAR) stock increased by 12.74% to $2.92.

• UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE:UBS) shares rose 11.04% to $9.20.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) shares increased by 10.50% to $2.79.

• BBVA, Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) shares increased by 10.42% to $3.71. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Blackstone Group, Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares increased by 9.92% to $44. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $76.

• KKR & Co, Inc. (NYSE:KKR) stock rose 9.59% to $24.11. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.

• Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE:WFC) shares increased by 9.21% to $29.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 9, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $39.

Losers

• China Rapid Finance, Inc. (NYSE:XRF) shares plummeted 11.22% to $0.60 during Friday's pre-market session.