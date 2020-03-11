17 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares moved upwards by 12.77% to $0.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) stock moved upwards by 11.76% to $0.38.

• Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) stock surged 9.76% to $0.18.

• Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:KOS) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $1.25.

• Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock rose 4.72% to $0.14.

• Noble, Inc. (NYSE:NE) stock increased by 4.09% to $0.30.

• Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares rose 3.92% to $1.06.

Losers

• Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares fell 26.42% to $0.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Enable Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:ENBL) stock plummeted 17.03% to $3.80.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares plummeted 14.16% to $4.

• Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE:ROYT) stock plummeted 13.27% to $0.20.

• Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) stock plummeted 12.11% to $0.79.

• Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares plummeted 10.10% to $2.67.

• Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:OXY) shares declined 9.57% to $12.95.

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares decreased by 9.56% to $8.61.

• Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE:MRO) shares declined 8.86% to $4.01.

• Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE:HAL) shares decreased by 7.73% to $8.