17 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 8:41am   Comments
Gainers

Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares moved upwards by 12.77% to $0.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) stock moved upwards by 11.76% to $0.38.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) stock surged 9.76% to $0.18.

Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:KOS) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $1.25.

Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock rose 4.72% to $0.14.

Noble, Inc. (NYSE:NE) stock increased by 4.09% to $0.30.

Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares rose 3.92% to $1.06.

 

Losers

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares fell 26.42% to $0.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Enable Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:ENBL) stock plummeted 17.03% to $3.80.

Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares plummeted 14.16% to $4.

Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE:ROYT) stock plummeted 13.27% to $0.20.

Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) stock plummeted 12.11% to $0.79.

Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares plummeted 10.10% to $2.67.

Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:OXY) shares declined 9.57% to $12.95.

TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares decreased by 9.56% to $8.61.

Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE:MRO) shares declined 8.86% to $4.01.

Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE:HAL) shares decreased by 7.73% to $8.

 

