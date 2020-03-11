Market Overview

14 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 8:42am   Comments
Gainers

Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares increased by 5.16% to $3.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Trinseo, Inc. (NYSE:TSE) shares rose 4.10% to $18.28.

Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) shares moved upwards by 4.07% to $19.69.

DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE:DRD) stock surged 3.23% to $6.55.

 

Losers

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares decreased by 8.23% to $5.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Vale, Inc. (NYSE:VALE) shares plummeted 6.68% to $9.01.

United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock fell 5.45% to $6.25.

ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock fell 5.23% to $10.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock declined 4.56% to $4.60.

Chemours, Inc. (NYSE:CC) stock fell 4.51% to $11.01.

BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHP) shares fell 4.16% to $36.19.

BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE:BBL) stock fell 4.16% to $29.41.

Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) stock decreased by 3.68% to $8.91.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock fell 3.67% to $8.67.

 

