Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 8:44am   Comments
Share:

Losers

Amcor, Inc. (NYSE:AMCR) shares fell 9.06% to $8.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock plummeted 6.87% to $21.27.

At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) stock plummeted 6.78% to $3.85.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock fell 6.78% to $22.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares declined 6.10% to $19.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) shares declined 5.78% to $48.68.

Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) stock fell 5.49% to $6.80.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares decreased by 5.42% to $15.

Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock decreased by 4.22% to $36.10.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares declined 4.05% to $216.52.

 

Related Articles (CUK + AMCR)

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga