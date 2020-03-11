10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Losers
• Amcor, Inc. (NYSE:AMCR) shares fell 9.06% to $8.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock plummeted 6.87% to $21.27.
• At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) stock plummeted 6.78% to $3.85.
• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock fell 6.78% to $22.40.
• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares declined 6.10% to $19.25.
• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) shares declined 5.78% to $48.68.
• Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) stock fell 5.49% to $6.80.
• Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares decreased by 5.42% to $15.
• Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock decreased by 4.22% to $36.10.
• Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares declined 4.05% to $216.52.
