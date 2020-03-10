12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stock rose 64.86% to $3.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock moved upwards by 55.31% to $0.62. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.
• NGL Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NGL) shares increased by 54.41% to $4.20.
• SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) stock increased by 50.74% to $2.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.
• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock rose 36.53% to $0.45. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.
• Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares moved upwards by 35.63% to $1.18. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.
• Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) stock rose 33.24% to $0.56. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.
• Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTE) shares moved upwards by 31.44% to $0.61.
• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock increased by 30.36% to $0.73. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.
• Enable Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:ENBL) shares moved upwards by 27.53% to $3.15. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.
Losers
• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares plummeted 6.78% to $4.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on Dec 18, the current rating is at Buy.
• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares plummeted 3.22% to $0.80.
