12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stock rose 64.86% to $3.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock moved upwards by 55.31% to $0.62. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

• NGL Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NGL) shares increased by 54.41% to $4.20.

• SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) stock increased by 50.74% to $2.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock rose 36.53% to $0.45. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares moved upwards by 35.63% to $1.18. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) stock rose 33.24% to $0.56. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.

• Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTE) shares moved upwards by 31.44% to $0.61.

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock increased by 30.36% to $0.73. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.

• Enable Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:ENBL) shares moved upwards by 27.53% to $3.15. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.

Losers

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares plummeted 6.78% to $4.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on Dec 18, the current rating is at Buy.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares plummeted 3.22% to $0.80.