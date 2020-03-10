Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stock rose 64.86% to $3.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock moved upwards by 55.31% to $0.62. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

NGL Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NGL) shares increased by 54.41% to $4.20.

SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) stock increased by 50.74% to $2.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock rose 36.53% to $0.45. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares moved upwards by 35.63% to $1.18. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) stock rose 33.24% to $0.56. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.

Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTE) shares moved upwards by 31.44% to $0.61.

Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock increased by 30.36% to $0.73. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.

Enable Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:ENBL) shares moved upwards by 27.53% to $3.15. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.

 

Losers

Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares plummeted 6.78% to $4.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on Dec 18, the current rating is at Buy.

Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares plummeted 3.22% to $0.80.

 

Related Articles (CPE + OVV)

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
123 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
101 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2020
52 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga