10 Basic Materials Stocks Gaining In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 8:53am   Comments
Gainers

Mechel, Inc. (NYSE:MTL) shares surged 13.13% to $2.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) shares increased by 8.98% to $9.47. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Jan 17, the current rating is at Buy.

United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock surged 8.62% to $6.55. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jan 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.

ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock rose 8.35% to $11.29.

BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHP) stock rose 8.05% to $37.70. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares moved upwards by 8.03% to $37.96. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares increased by 7.94% to $8.90. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.

BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE:BBL) shares increased by 7.93% to $30.62.

Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE:RIO) shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $45.11. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.

Dow, Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares moved upwards by 7.76% to $32.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Jan 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $52.

 

