11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• trivago, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares surged 11.11% to $1.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ:YNDX) stock moved upwards by 10.92% to $37.98. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.

• Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE:MBT) shares rose 9.73% to $8.80.

• VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock rose 8.93% to $1.71. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Feb 14, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares moved upwards by 7.88% to $2.60. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Feb 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares surged 6.47% to $2.96.

• Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares rose 5.93% to $1.04. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) shares increased by 5.92% to $2.06.

• Twilio, Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) stock increased by 5.90% to $98.50. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.

• CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) stock surged 5.85% to $10.85. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $12.

Losers

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock plummeted 8.28% to $0.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session.