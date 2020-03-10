Market Overview

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 9:02am   Comments
Gainers

Cypress Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:CY) stock moved upwards by 48.56% to $22.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

Luna Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares rose 15.77% to $7.78. According to the most recent rating by Northland Securities, on Mar 6, the current rating is at Market Perform.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock surged 12.46% to $20.63.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares moved upwards by 10.66% to $14.01. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares surged 10.08% to $0.21.

Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PING) shares surged 9.68% to $20.85. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 5, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.

Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) stock surged 9.59% to $5.60. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jan 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock moved upwards by 8.71% to $47.16. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) stock increased by 8.70% to $18.50. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on Jan 2, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 8.59% to $8.34.

 

Losers

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock decreased by 6.95% to $1.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 4, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

 

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

