11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Cypress Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:CY) stock moved upwards by 48.56% to $22.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• Luna Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares rose 15.77% to $7.78. According to the most recent rating by Northland Securities, on Mar 6, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock surged 12.46% to $20.63.

• Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares moved upwards by 10.66% to $14.01. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares surged 10.08% to $0.21.

• Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PING) shares surged 9.68% to $20.85. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 5, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.

• Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) stock surged 9.59% to $5.60. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jan 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock moved upwards by 8.71% to $47.16. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.

• Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) stock increased by 8.70% to $18.50. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on Jan 2, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 8.59% to $8.34.

Losers

• LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock decreased by 6.95% to $1.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 4, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.