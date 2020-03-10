Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Mar. 10, 2020: FXI, TSLA, OXY, CORV, CLDR
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - The most-active ETF reflecting price action in the broader Chinese markets, the FXI was up more than 3% in pre-market action. A Global Times report suggested the last patient was discharged from the Wuchang makeshift hospital in Wuhan on Tuesday. Additionally, Chinese President Xi declared victory over the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. US futures were up about 4% and hit a limit up circuit breaker -- the opposite of what happened in pre-market action Monday morning.
- Tesla (TSLA) - The stock was up about 9% to over the $650 level. A report suggested Tesla plans to increase production capacity for certain parts at its Shanghai factory.
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - One of the hardest hit oil & gas stocks Monday amid the massive drop in crude oil prices, Occidental shares rebounded Tuesday. After the stock fell more than 50% on Monday, shares were up 23% Tuesday morning. More than 103 million shares were traded on Monday, compared to the stock's average daily volume of just 13 million shares.
- Correvio Pharma (CORV) - Shares were up 30% following news of a partnership with Hong Kong Teson Pharma Limited for an exclusive agreement for the commercialization of Aggrastat® for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome.
- Cloudera (CLDR) - Will report Q4 results after the market close on Tuesday. Analysts expect a loss of about $0.03/share on sales of about $202 million.
