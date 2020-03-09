16 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares rose 3.0% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) stock declined 13.6% to $5.15 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 11.0% to $85.50. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.00.
- BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares fell 10.3% to $21.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on March 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $26.00.
- New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock fell 9.6% to $1.80.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares decreased by 9.3% to $35.50. The most recent rating by First Analysis, on March 02, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) shares fell 7.8% to $3.09.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares plummeted 7.5% to $38.66. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) shares fell 6.3% to $15.65. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.
- TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) shares declined 6.3% to $53.00. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $64.00.
- Newell Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) stock plummeted 6.3% to $13.10.
- Hormel Foods, Inc. (NYSE: HRL) shares fell 5.6% to $41.46.
- Target, Inc. (NYSE: TGT) shares decreased by 5.5% to $100.15. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on March 04, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $115.00.
- Archer-Daniels Midland, Inc. (NYSE: ADM) shares fell 5.3% to $35.64. According to the most recent rating by Monness Crespi Hardt, on March 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock plummeted 5.2% to $50.98. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on March 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Costco Wholesale, Inc. (NASDAQ: COST) stock fell 5.1% to $295.50. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on March 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $350.00.
