52 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock surged 9.8% to $0.17 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares surged 6.5% to $9.08.

 

Losers

  • SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SM) shares declined 43.4% to $2.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 21, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) stock declined 42.4% to $5.66. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock declined 35.1% to $4.43. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on March 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE: OVV) stock decreased by 34.4% to $5.21.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock fell 33.0% to $18.01. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on March 09, is at Sell, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) stock plummeted 32.5% to $10.01. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares plummeted 32.1% to $3.79.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) stock decreased by 31.4% to $0.59. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on March 09, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares fell 30.3% to $0.30.
  • Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares fell 28.5% to $7.56. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on March 09, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Devon Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DVN) stock decreased by 28.2% to $9.59. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on March 09, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares fell 27.6% to $0.42. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.20.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock decreased by 27.2% to $0.70. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on February 24, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.50.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) stock decreased by 26.7% to $9.76. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares fell 26.7% to $0.16. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.
  • Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 26.4% to $0.95. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PXD) shares decreased by 25.8% to $78.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $193.00.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) stock fell 25.8% to $41.04. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on March 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $60.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 25.8% to $0.98. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on March 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock declined 25.2% to $0.84.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock fell 25.0% to $36.44. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on March 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.00.
  • Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) shares plummeted 24.2% to $1.75. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on March 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares fell 24.2% to $9.89. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.50.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares decreased by 23.9% to $1.85. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 19, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock decreased by 23.7% to $15.80. The most recent rating by Stifel, on March 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock decreased by 23.4% to $1.57. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 10, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.50.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 23.4% to $0.63.
  • ConocoPhillips, Inc. (NYSE: COP) stock plummeted 23.0% to $34.90. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $67.00.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock fell 22.6% to $1.54.
  • Tallgrass Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TGE) stock plummeted 22.1% to $16.05. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVE) stock decreased by 21.8% to $4.60.
  • Berry (bry), Inc. (NASDAQ: BRY) shares plummeted 21.4% to $4.15. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 07, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares declined 21.2% to $18.79. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Vermilion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VET) stock plummeted 21.1% to $6.11. According to the most recent rating by National Bank Financial, on January 31, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • EQT, Inc. (NYSE: EQT) shares fell 19.8% to $5.12. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on March 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock declined 19.7% to $25.08.
  • Comstock Res, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) stock fell 19.5% to $4.02. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.60.
  • CNX Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNX) stock plummeted 19.3% to $4.15.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares fell 19.2% to $2.11. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE: PBR) stock declined 18.9% to $8.52.
  • Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares plummeted 18.3% to $0.41. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares declined 18.0% to $0.15.
  • Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE: KOS) stock fell 17.6% to $1.59. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 26, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) stock decreased by 17.4% to $8.44. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares declined 17.3% to $12.21. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on March 09, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares decreased by 16.9% to $22.98. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on February 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.00.
  • Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) stock decreased by 16.8% to $0.25. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares decreased by 16.5% to $10.51. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Canadian Natural Res, Inc. (NYSE: CNQ) shares fell 16.4% to $18.90. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on December 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock fell 16.3% to $0.23.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

