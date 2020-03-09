22 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares surged 0.5% to $3.99 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares declined 14.1% to $35.88 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) shares fell 14.0% to $30.00.
- Israel Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: ICL) shares plummeted 13.9% to $2.97. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on January 16, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) shares plummeted 11.8% to $11.40. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBSW) stock decreased by 11.6% to $8.29.
- Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE: AA) stock fell 9.9% to $9.91. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) shares decreased by 9.8% to $7.15. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.40.
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares decreased by 9.2% to $8.57. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE: CLF) stock fell 9.1% to $4.70. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) stock fell 8.8% to $36.90. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 03, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $59.00.
- Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) shares declined 8.5% to $8.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.50.
- Albemarle, Inc. (NYSE: ALB) shares decreased by 8.3% to $75.71. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $116.00.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares declined 8.3% to $4.07. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.90.
- United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) shares decreased by 8.2% to $6.50. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares decreased by 7.5% to $175.05. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares declined 6.2% to $32.17.
- Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) shares declined 6.0% to $2.49. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.90.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) stock plummeted 6.0% to $43.38. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.00.
- Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock fell 5.8% to $20.80. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on March 02, the current rating is at Buy.
- Wheaton Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE: WPM) shares fell 5.5% to $28.85.
- Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock fell 5.3% to $4.03. According to the most recent rating by Stifel, on February 11, the current rating is at Buy.
