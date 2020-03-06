15 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alamos Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AGI) shares surged 5.4% to $6.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.50.
- McEwen Mining, Inc. (NYSE: MUX) stock surged 3.5% to $1.03. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.40.
- First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock increased by 3.0% to $8.41. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.40.
Losers
- Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) shares decreased by 6.9% to $9.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.50.
- Companhia Siderurgica, Inc. (NYSE: SID) stock declined 6.8% to $2.38.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares decreased by 5.9% to $46.34. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.00.
- Cemex, Inc. (NYSE: CX) stock declined 5.8% to $3.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.80.
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock decreased by 5.0% to $9.49. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock plummeted 3.7% to $34.95.
- Eastman Chemical, Inc. (NYSE: EMN) stock declined 3.6% to $57.53. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $81.00.
- Mosaic, Inc. (NYSE: MOS) stock decreased by 3.3% to $15.66. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.00.
- Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE: CLF) stock plummeted 3.3% to $5.28. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
- United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) shares decreased by 3.2% to $7.20. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
- Dow, Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares declined 3.2% to $38.80. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $52.00.
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) stock plummeted 3.0% to $41.80. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
