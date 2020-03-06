7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $17.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
Losers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares declined 4.5% to $91.60 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.00.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares plummeted 4.1% to $40.70. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Monster Beverage, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNST) stock declined 3.6% to $64.70. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $68.00.
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares declined 3.0% to $40.79. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on March 05, the current rating is at Outperform.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares decreased by 3.0% to $134.00. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $157.00.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock plummeted 3.0% to $55.17. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on February 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
