20 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) stock surged 2.2% to $0.93 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE: ITUB) stock declined 6.0% to $6.26 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock declined 5.7% to $13.87.
  • Bank Bradesco, Inc. (NYSE: BBD) shares declined 5.6% to $6.03.
  • Prudential, Inc. (NYSE: PUK) stock fell 4.5% to $30.66.
  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares plummeted 4.4% to $40.71. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 04, the current rating is at Buy.
  • JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) stock fell 4.1% to $109.30. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $141.00.
  • Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) shares fell 4.1% to $25.68. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) stock declined 3.9% to $11.32. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $14.25.
  • Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) stock plummeted 3.9% to $60.99. The most recent rating by CFRA, on March 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $85.00.
  • Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE: WFC) shares declined 3.7% to $37.44. The most recent rating by CFRA, on March 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $42.00.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) shares plummeted 3.5% to $69.75. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $100.00.
  • Liberty All Star Equity, Inc. (NYSE: USA) stock fell 3.4% to $5.90.
  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) stock plummeted 3.4% to $191.88. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $245.00.
  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares plummeted 3.2% to $2.23. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • People's United Finl, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) shares decreased by 3.2% to $13.80. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $15.50.
  • American Express, Inc. (NYSE: AXP) stock decreased by 3.2% to $107.27. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on March 03, the current rating is at Buy.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock fell 3.1% to $108.65. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 31, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock fell 3.1% to $3.10.
  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) stock declined 3.0% to $181.27. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $220.00.

