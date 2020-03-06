Market Overview

15 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 8:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • DISH Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISH) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $32.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on March 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $34.00.

 

Losers

  • AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares declined 8.3% to $4.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock declined 5.4% to $27.86. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock decreased by 4.9% to $38.50. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares declined 3.9% to $18.21. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares declined 3.6% to $39.30. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.
  • Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) shares fell 3.5% to $50.75. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on March 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock decreased by 3.3% to $114.29. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on March 03, is at Positive, with a price target of $160.00.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 3.2% to $179.25. According to the most recent rating by Edward Jones, on February 28, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock declined 3.2% to $27.22. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock declined 3.2% to $6.43. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares decreased by 3.1% to $1273.30. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1650.00.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock plummeted 3.1% to $33.90. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on March 02, the current rating is at In-Line.
  • Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares plummeted 3.1% to $1278.50. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 06, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $1761.00.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares plummeted 3.0% to $59.70. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on March 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $72.00.

