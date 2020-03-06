20 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Golar LNG Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock rose 0.5% to $4.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares declined 11.9% to $0.88 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares decreased by 8.1% to $2.32. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock plummeted 7.2% to $0.28.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares fell 6.5% to $2.08.
- Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) shares plummeted 6.4% to $1.69. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 5.7% to $1.50. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock decreased by 5.6% to $29.73. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 04, is at Underweight, with a price target of $37.00.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) stock plummeted 5.3% to $14.00. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock declined 5.3% to $7.39. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock plummeted 5.2% to $0.22. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares fell 5.2% to $1.19. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares plummeted 5.2% to $24.51. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) stock plummeted 5.1% to $12.01. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock fell 5.0% to $14.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.50.
- Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE: PBR) stock fell 4.3% to $11.25.
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares decreased by 3.9% to $48.21. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $64.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 3.7% to $31.39.
- Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares fell 3.4% to $25.06.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares declined 3.1% to $16.94. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas