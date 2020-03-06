Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Golar LNG Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock rose 0.5% to $4.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares declined 11.9% to $0.88 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares decreased by 8.1% to $2.32. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock plummeted 7.2% to $0.28.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares fell 6.5% to $2.08.
  • Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) shares plummeted 6.4% to $1.69. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 5.7% to $1.50. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock decreased by 5.6% to $29.73. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 04, is at Underweight, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) stock plummeted 5.3% to $14.00. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock declined 5.3% to $7.39. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock plummeted 5.2% to $0.22. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares fell 5.2% to $1.19. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares plummeted 5.2% to $24.51. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) stock plummeted 5.1% to $12.01. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock fell 5.0% to $14.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.50.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE: PBR) stock fell 4.3% to $11.25.
  • Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares decreased by 3.9% to $48.21. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $64.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 3.7% to $31.39.
  • Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares fell 3.4% to $25.06.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares declined 3.1% to $16.94. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + CHK)

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chesapeake, GE And More
Why This Chesapeake Energy Analyst Has A Zero Price Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga