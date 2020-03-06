Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 6 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Mar. 6, 2020: COST, AMD, JKS, LYFT, MTN, CMG

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 7:54am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • Costco Wholesale (COST) - Shares were down 1.5% following better-than-expected Q2 results. The company said traffic was up 6% in the US.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - The stock was up 2% following guidance. The company said it expects long-term sales growth about 20%. Analysts at Craig-Hallum and Atlantic Equities upgraded shares Friday morning.
  • JinkoSolar (JKS) - The company raised Q4 and FY19 guidance and reaffirmed its FY20 guidance. Shares were quiet ahead of the open.
  • Lyft (LYFT) - A Needham analyst initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $48 price target. With shares of Lyft down about 2% to $36.23 Friday morning, the analyst's price target represented potential upside of about 32%.
  • Vail Resorts (MTN) - The company will report quarterly results after the close Monday. Shares have been down about 20% since the beginning of 2020.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - William Blair upgraded the stock to Outperform. Shares were indicated lower in pre-market action.
 

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

