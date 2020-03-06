21 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 2.1% to $49.12 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on March 06, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Cypress Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: CY) stock fell 12.9% to $16.71 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on March 06, the current rating is at Buy.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock fell 5.5% to $0.19.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock fell 4.7% to $0.28.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock plummeted 4.1% to $30.87. The most recent rating by Needham, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares declined 4.0% to $56.76. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares fell 3.9% to $281.57. The most recent rating by Cascend, on March 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $350.00.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares declined 3.8% to $480.00. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $600.00.
- Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) shares plummeted 3.8% to $54.80. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $67.00.
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 3.8% to $110.42. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $164.00.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock declined 3.7% to $9.00. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares decreased by 3.6% to $8.56.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares declined 3.3% to $55.78. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
- Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares decreased by 3.3% to $76.56. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $80.00.
- Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock plummeted 3.3% to $265.01. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $366.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares decreased by 3.2% to $54.88. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock decreased by 3.1% to $161.08. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $197.00.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock plummeted 3.1% to $78.56. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $95.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares declined 3.1% to $52.07. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares plummeted 3.0% to $264.97. The most recent rating by Nomura, on February 25, is at Reduce, with a price target of $230.00.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 3.0% to $38.38. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas