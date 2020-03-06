Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 2.1% to $49.12 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on March 06, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • Cypress Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: CY) stock fell 12.9% to $16.71 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on March 06, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock fell 5.5% to $0.19.
  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock fell 4.7% to $0.28.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock plummeted 4.1% to $30.87. The most recent rating by Needham, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.00.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares declined 4.0% to $56.76. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares fell 3.9% to $281.57. The most recent rating by Cascend, on March 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $350.00.
  • Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares declined 3.8% to $480.00. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $600.00.
  • Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) shares plummeted 3.8% to $54.80. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $67.00.
  • Texas Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 3.8% to $110.42. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $164.00.
  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock declined 3.7% to $9.00. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares decreased by 3.6% to $8.56.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares declined 3.3% to $55.78. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
  • Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares decreased by 3.3% to $76.56. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on March 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $80.00.
  • Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock plummeted 3.3% to $265.01. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $366.00.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares decreased by 3.2% to $54.88. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock decreased by 3.1% to $161.08. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $197.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock plummeted 3.1% to $78.56. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $95.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares declined 3.1% to $52.07. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares plummeted 3.0% to $264.97. The most recent rating by Nomura, on February 25, is at Reduce, with a price target of $230.00.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 3.0% to $38.38. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMAT)

Tech Giants Ask Seattle Employees To Work Remotely As Coronavirus Cases Rise
The New AT&T TV Streaming Service: What You Should Know
Meet Social Club TV: The New Cannabis Network By Berner And Josh Otten
Tech Companies Could Be In Focus As Apple Pulls Out Of SXSW; Volatility Flares Up
How The Coronavirus Is Infecting The Social Media Giants
Coronavirus Has Now Spread To Healthy Corporations, Set To Affect The Global Economy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga