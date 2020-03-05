Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Mar. 5, 2020: ZM, MRVL, LUV, CODX, CANF

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday

  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Shares were down 7% despite a Q4 beat and Q1, FY21 guidance that was strong. Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams Wednesday after the report noted year-over-year sales growth was slightly below what the buy-side had been expecting. He also suggested investors "remain focused on management commentary surrounding user growth post-coronavirus outbreak."
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) - The stock was up 8% following better-than-expected Q4 results and inline-to-slightly-better guidance. 
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Gave a warning "in recent days, the company has experienced a significant decline in customer demand, as well as an increase in trip cancellations..." amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company said it expects Q1 operating sales to be negatively impacted by $200 million to $300 million. Shares were down 3% ahead of the open.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) - Shares were up 26% following a company press release which highlighted "added demand" for its coronavirus test shipments. While no specific terms/quantities were included in the release, the company said it received "numerous" requests from US labs for the test kit. 
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) - The company disclosed it is exploring a collaboration to test two drug candidates for use against coronavirus. Shares were up 36%.
 

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

