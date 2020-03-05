10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares surged 1.6% to $0.60 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares declined 6.4% to $9.94 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares declined 3.7% to $3.94.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares decreased by 3.5% to $17.89. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.00.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock declined 3.4% to $21.51. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock plummeted 3.3% to $57.51. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $61.00.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares plummeted 3.2% to $22.99. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares plummeted 3.1% to $4.61.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock plummeted 3.0% to $47.04. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $59.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 3.0% to $1.94. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
