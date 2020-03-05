Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares surged 1.6% to $0.60 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares declined 6.4% to $9.94 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares declined 3.7% to $3.94.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares decreased by 3.5% to $17.89. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock declined 3.4% to $21.51. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock plummeted 3.3% to $57.51. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $61.00.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares plummeted 3.2% to $22.99. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares plummeted 3.1% to $4.61.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock plummeted 3.0% to $47.04. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $59.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 3.0% to $1.94. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AAL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Fed Surprise: 50 Basis Point Cut Does Little To Support Wobbly Markets
40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga