10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 7:53am   Comments
Gainers

  • Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock rose 7.8% to $24.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on March 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 2.1% to $1.19.

 

Losers

  • Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock decreased by 8.4% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock decreased by 5.2% to $8.90.
  • Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 4.0% to $149.22. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on March 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $179.00.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock plummeted 3.3% to $7.85.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock decreased by 3.1% to $33.40. The most recent rating by Needham, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares fell 3.1% to $292.34. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares decreased by 3.0% to $57.34. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares decreased by 3.0% to $0.21.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

