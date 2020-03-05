10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock rose 7.8% to $24.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on March 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 2.1% to $1.19.
Losers
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock decreased by 8.4% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock decreased by 5.2% to $8.90.
- Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 4.0% to $149.22. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on March 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $179.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock plummeted 3.3% to $7.85.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock decreased by 3.1% to $33.40. The most recent rating by Needham, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares fell 3.1% to $292.34. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares decreased by 3.0% to $57.34. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares decreased by 3.0% to $0.21.
