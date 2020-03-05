Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock increased by 25.0% to $15.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares surged 13.8% to $0.64.
  • Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $1.00.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $18.10.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares increased by 10.5% to $3.15.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock surged 10.2% to $0.66.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock increased by 8.6% to $3.81.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock increased by 7.5% to $1.14.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $11.60.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock increased by 6.1% to $12.01. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock rose 5.9% to $3.40.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares increased by 5.8% to $1.27.
  • Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares rose 5.1% to $0.77.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.62.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 4.6% to $1.14.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock increased by 4.0% to $8.35. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $2.18.
  • Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock surged 3.0% to $1.03.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock rose 2.8% to $0.31.

 

Losers

  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock plummeted 14.5% to $0.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares plummeted 11.9% to $2.67.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 8.9% to $0.59.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock declined 5.9% to $9.06. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock fell 5.2% to $0.30.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock plummeted 4.5% to $16.95. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares declined 4.2% to $1.59.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock plummeted 3.4% to $7.90. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) stock decreased by 2.8% to $42.76. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHPI + ALT)

31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Mar. 4, 2020: JWN, VIR, CMG, AHPI, GNMK
36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga