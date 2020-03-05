28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock increased by 25.0% to $15.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares surged 13.8% to $0.64.
- Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $1.00.
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $18.10.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares increased by 10.5% to $3.15.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock surged 10.2% to $0.66.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock increased by 8.6% to $3.81.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock increased by 7.5% to $1.14.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $11.60.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock increased by 6.1% to $12.01. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock rose 5.9% to $3.40.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares increased by 5.8% to $1.27.
- Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares rose 5.1% to $0.77.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.62.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 4.6% to $1.14.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock increased by 4.0% to $8.35. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $2.18.
- Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock surged 3.0% to $1.03.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock rose 2.8% to $0.31.
Losers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock plummeted 14.5% to $0.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares plummeted 11.9% to $2.67.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 8.9% to $0.59.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock declined 5.9% to $9.06. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock fell 5.2% to $0.30.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock plummeted 4.5% to $16.95. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares declined 4.2% to $1.59.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock plummeted 3.4% to $7.90. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) stock decreased by 2.8% to $42.76. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.00.
