7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares surged 2.6% to $15.09 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares decreased by 5.4% to $3.50 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares fell 4.4% to $8.86.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock fell 4.4% to $3.28.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock plummeted 4.2% to $10.74. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
- Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares declined 3.9% to $4.23. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares declined 3.4% to $7.92. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
