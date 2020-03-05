Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares surged 2.6% to $15.09 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares decreased by 5.4% to $3.50 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares fell 4.4% to $8.86.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock fell 4.4% to $3.28.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock plummeted 4.2% to $10.74. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares declined 3.9% to $4.23. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares declined 3.4% to $7.92. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEG + CS)

8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Barclays Begins Process To Look For A New CEO, Report Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga