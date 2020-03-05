8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: VIPS) stock rose 8.3% to $14.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $13.50.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock increased by 5.7% to $17.40.
Losers
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) stock decreased by 6.8% to $10.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 10, the current rating is at Hold.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares fell 4.5% to $30.99. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) stock declined 4.2% to $29.31.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares decreased by 3.9% to $720.00. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on March 03, the current rating is at Market Outperform.
- Marriott Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares fell 3.5% to $114.13. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $136.00.
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE: NCLH) stock plummeted 3.2% to $31.90. The most recent rating by CFRA, on March 02, is at Sell, with a price target of $33.00.
