6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock surged 4.3% to $99.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $107.00.
  • Alkaline Water Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares rose 2.1% to $0.92.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock surged 2.0% to $57.75. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on March 03, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares increased by 2.0% to $55.71.
  • Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ: KHC) stock increased by 2.0% to $26.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $28.00.

 

Losers

  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock plummeted 1.4% to $80.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 24, the current rating is at Market Perform.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

