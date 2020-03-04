6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock increased by 5.6% to $5.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 4.2% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.50.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock surged 3.8% to $17.52. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock increased by 3.4% to $50.60. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $0.62.
Losers
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares fell 28.5% to $61.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 15, the current rating is at Market Perform.
