6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock increased by 5.6% to $5.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 4.2% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock surged 3.8% to $17.52. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock increased by 3.4% to $50.60. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $0.62.

 

Losers

  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares fell 28.5% to $61.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 15, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Mkt Movers

