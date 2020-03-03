9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock rose 7.7% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $1.76.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock rose 5.6% to $2.75.
- Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.38. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock rose 5.3% to $1.01. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.54. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 18, the current rating is at Sell.
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares declined 8.2% to $0.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares plummeted 3.0% to $14.62. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $16.00.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock decreased by 2.0% to $1.44. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas