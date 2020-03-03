Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock rose 7.7% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $1.76.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock rose 5.6% to $2.75.
  • Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.38. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock rose 5.3% to $1.01. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.54. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 18, the current rating is at Sell.

 

Losers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares declined 8.2% to $0.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares plummeted 3.0% to $14.62. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock decreased by 2.0% to $1.44. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXAS + AR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
26 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga