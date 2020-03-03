8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $9.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock surged 4.5% to $10.48.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $48.76. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $59.00.
- Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares increased by 2.9% to $34.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $154.00.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock increased by 2.3% to $26.45. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares surged 2.1% to $1.97. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 2.1% to $4.45.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 16.8% to $4.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
