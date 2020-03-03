Market Overview

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $9.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock surged 4.5% to $10.48.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $48.76. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $59.00.
  • Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares increased by 2.9% to $34.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $154.00.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock increased by 2.3% to $26.45. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares surged 2.1% to $1.97. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 2.1% to $4.45.

 

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 16.8% to $4.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

