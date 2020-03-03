Market Overview

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock rose 97.9% to $0.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) stock rose 9.2% to $1.90.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock rose 8.1% to $0.20.
  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock increased by 3.7% to $0.31.
  • Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ: WATT) stock rose 3.6% to $1.42.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares surged 2.5% to $52.70. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock increased by 1.9% to $48.38. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

 

Losers

  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock fell 1.6% to $170.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $215.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares decreased by 1.6% to $83.25. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $95.00.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares decreased by 1.6% to $40.51. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

