11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 7:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares surged 1.9% to $2.66 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

 

Losers

  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares decreased by 6.1% to $7.22 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares decreased by 5.8% to $4.36. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock fell 4.5% to $8.32. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares declined 4.4% to $10.78. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares decreased by 3.9% to $2.46. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares plummeted 3.8% to $3.52.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) shares fell 3.3% to $4.60. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on February 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) stock declined 3.0% to $9.22.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares plummeted 2.5% to $3.29.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) shares declined 2.3% to $32.80. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.

