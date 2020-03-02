11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares surged 6.3% to $35.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) stock rose 4.8% to $110.01. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $90.00.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares increased by 3.0% to $1.38. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.50.
- Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $1.71.
Losers
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock decreased by 5.2% to $3.65 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 4.1% to $4.17.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock declined 3.9% to $16.82. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock decreased by 2.9% to $39.44. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 2.3% to $19.40. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock declined 2.2% to $39.54. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.
- Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock declined 2.0% to $6.21. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
