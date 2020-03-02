Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Mar. 2, 2020: GILD, BIDU, CODX, MRKR, APDN
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday
- Gilead (GILD) - Shares were up 1% following news the company will purchase Forty Seven (FTSV) at $95.50/share in cash. Forty Seven shares were up more than 60% on the deal news.
- Baidu (BIDU) - The stock was upgraded to Overweight by an analyst at JP Morgan. The firm raised its price target on the stock to $150.
- Co-Diagnostics (CODX) - Shares were higher in pre-market trade as coronavirus fears continued to deepen over the weekend. The company announced it will provide coronavirus tests to US CLIA Labs. Shares were up more than 50% to over the $20 level.
- Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) - The company announced a $30 million stock purchase deal with Aspire Capital.
- Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) - Offered an update on its coronavirus collaboration with Takis Biotech. Said the design of 4 DNA-vaccine candidates will be produced for preclinical animal testing via the Company's proprietary LinearDNA manufacturing systems. Shares were up more than 50% on the news.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook