Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Mar. 2, 2020: GILD, BIDU, CODX, MRKR, APDN

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday

  • Gilead (GILD) - Shares were up 1% following news the company will purchase Forty Seven (FTSV) at $95.50/share in cash. Forty Seven shares were up more than 60% on the deal news.
  • Baidu (BIDU) - The stock was upgraded to Overweight by an analyst at JP Morgan. The firm raised its price target on the stock to $150. 
  • Co-Diagnostics (CODX) - Shares were higher in pre-market trade as coronavirus fears continued to deepen over the weekend. The company announced it will provide coronavirus tests to US CLIA Labs. Shares were up more than 50% to over the $20 level.
  • Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) - The company announced a $30 million stock purchase deal with Aspire Capital. 
  • Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) - Offered an update on its coronavirus collaboration with Takis Biotech. Said the design of 4 DNA-vaccine candidates will be produced for preclinical animal testing via the Company's proprietary LinearDNA manufacturing systems. Shares were up more than 50% on the news.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (GILD + FTSV)

30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
140 Biggest Movers From Friday
Barron's Picks And Pans: COVID-19 Stocks, Intel, Tesla And More
86 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga